Английский язык

Alex and Chico want to cook traditional Belgium waffles. They have a recipe for making 10 waffles but they want to make 15 waffles. Help them to make the new recipe for 15 waffles. Old recipe 4 eggs eggs 250 grams of flour grams of flour 2 glasses of milk glasses of milk 60 grams of butter grams of butter 26 strawberries strawberries 12 grams of honey grams of honey

