Canada is the second largest country in the world,and the largest on the North American continent.A lot of people belive that Canada's northern location makes this country very cold.Actually,Canada's climate varies depending on...

Английский язык

Canada is the second largest country in the world,and the largest on the North American continent.A lot of people belive that Canada's northern location makes this country very cold.Actually,Canada's climate varies depending on which area you live in or visit.Because of its huge sizewith extremely varied landscape ranging from snow fields and high mountains to plains and prairies and lower coastal regions,weather conditions vary widely from the Arctic tundra to the mild marine climate of southwestern British Columbia. /

Автор: Гость