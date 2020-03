Choose and read aloud as quickly as you can the words on the topic"School Life".Who is the champion? classroom,meet,study,laugh,difficult,work,poor,leave, blackboard,Sunday,pencil,pen,past,timetable,comfortable,important,outdoo...

Английский язык

Choose and read aloud as quickly as you can the words on the topic"School Life".Who is the champion? classroom,meet,study,laugh,difficult,work,poor,leave, blackboard,Sunday,pencil,pen,past,timetable,comfortable,important,outdoors,carpet,floor,famous,song,window,bookcase,subject,Maths.picture,Handicraft,class,uniform,museum,half,lesson,Art,get on(with),be over,learn,spend,wall,sing,door,join,yet,count,age,rubber,ruler,easy

Автор: Гость