Choose one of the characters in the pictures your partner asks you five Yes\No questions to find who the character is. A: Is he tall? B: Yes, he is. \ No, he isn`t. A: Has he got red hair? B: Yes, he has. \ No, he hasn`t.

Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
A: Is he tall? B: Yes, he is. A: Has he got red hair? B: Yes, he has.
