Choose the appropriate word Susan decided to become a... 1)novel. 2)novella. 3)novelist. 4)novelette Choose the correct words to make the tag question. He wore his new suit yesterday,...? 1)doesn't he. 2)hadn't he. 3)didn...

Английский язык

Choose the appropriate word Susan decided to become a... 1)novel. 2)novella. 3)novelist. 4)novelette Choose the correct words to make the tag question. He wore his new suit yesterday,...? 1)doesn't he. 2)hadn't he. 3)didn't he. 4)isn't he. Choose the correct form of the verb. Sam... to talk to anyone and went straight to his room. 1)wanted. 2)hadn't wants. 3)doesn't want. 4)didn't want. Put in the appropriate prepositions if it is necessary. 1)to calm-... 2)to feel-... 3)to get-... 4)to stick-... Choose the appropriate word(or words) Chemistry was the... Subject for Stacy 1)most difficult. 2)difficult. 3)more difficult. 4)difficulty . Match the words on the left and on the right to make the compound adjectives 1)high 2)old 3)well 4)open A. -faced. B. -speed C. -known. D. -fashioned. Choose the correct form of the verd. We spent the day... Among the cars 1)walk. 2)we're walking. 3)walked. 4)walking. Write the sentences with the Gerund 1)I agreed to meet after... 2)my brother is keen on... 3)it is worth...

Автор: Гость