Choose the right preposition or adverb of place and direction from the box. Along, right, in (2), across, on your left into straight, from left to right, through around 1. I keep my car......the garage, not...... the street. 2. .....you can see the Houses of Pa ment. 3. Turn .....just after the school. 4. The photo shows, ......his sons Ale, Andrew, Nick and Gregory. 5. Go ........,don't make any turns 6. They remove trees highways are dead or diseased. 7. Is it legal to ride your bike .....the nel? 8. "The Shop .......the Corner is an American romantic comedy 9. The administration plans to open a waterpark just ......the street. 10. Am I allowed to drive ......Canada with my US car

