Английский язык

Circle the correct sentence: 1.a) there are armchair in the room. 2.a) there`s a sofa in the bedroom? 3.a) there`s a TV in the flat. 4. a) are there chairs in the hall? b) there are two armchairs in the room. b) is there a sofa in the bedroom? b) this is a TV in the flat. b) are there any chairs in the hall?

