Complete each sentence with a word or phrase from the box. ■ balance ■ compensation ■complex ■ influences ■ leisure ■ play a/an ■ rate ■ role ■ skills ■ substitution ■ switch off 1At the weekend everyone needs to re...

Complete each sentence with a word or phrase from the box. ■ balance ■ compensation ■complex ■ influences ■ leisure ■ play a/an ■ rate ■ role ■ skills ■ substitution ■ switch off 1At the weekend everyone needs to relax and .......................from school or work. 2Employers.......................important .......................in the economy. 3......................is what you receive if you are badly affected by something. 4......................means replacing one thing with another. 5Most people's......................time is at the weekend and in the evenings. 6 It can be difficult to get the right...................... between work and free time. 7 The money you can earn......................people's choice of job. 8 Some economic problems are very...................... There is no easy solution. 9 The hourly......................for this job is seven pounds an hour. 10 The ability to speak foreign languages is one of the......................needed for this job.

