Complete the crossword and find the fourth key to the treasure. 1. What was the name of the English leader? 2. What was the French word for meat from a cow? 3. On which Island did the English build their camp? 4. What was t...

Английский язык

Complete the crossword and find the fourth key to the treasure. 1. What was the name of the English leader? 2. What was the French word for meat from a cow? 3. On which Island did the English build their camp? 4. What was the name of the King of England in 1071? 5. What was the name of Elmer's best friend? 6. Who scared the English soldiers? 7. What was the French word for meat from a pig? 8. Who helped the Normans get into the English camp?

Автор: Гость