Complete the dialogues.Use the words:some or any.Act out the dialogues.//Mum:Mag,what would you like for breakfast?/Mag:...cornflakes with milk./Mum:I am sorry,there isn't...milk today.I hope you'll go and buy... ./Mag:Of cours...

Английский язык
Complete the dialogues.Use the words:some or any.Act out the dialogues.//Mum:Mag,what would you like for breakfast?/Mag:...cornflakes with milk./Mum:I am sorry,there isn't...milk today.I hope you'll go and buy... ./Mag:Of course,Mum.But now I'd like a toast,...jam and a cup of tea./Mrs Wilson:Jason,is there...jam in the jar?/Jason:I am afraid not,Granny.But there is...porridge on the plate./Father:Is there...coffee?/Mother:No,there isn't...coffee.There is...tea./Father:Then give me...tea,please. Заранее спасибо.
Mum:Mag,what would you like for breakfast? Mag: SOME cornflakes with milk. Mum:I am sorry,there isn't ANY milk today.I hope you'll go and buy SOME. Mag:Of course,Mum.But now I'd like a toast, SOME jam and a cup of tea. Mrs Wilson:Jason,is there ANY jam in the jar? Jason:I am afraid not,Granny.But there is SOME porridge on the plate. Father:Is there ANY coffee? Mother:No,there isn't ANY coffee.There is SOME tea. Father:Then give me SOME tea,please.
