Complete the sentences with the words from ambitious optimistic easy-going handsome intelligent polite practical energetic 1. It’s really very ____________to talk with Mary for she doesn’t listen to anybody! 2. ...

Английский язык

Complete the sentences with the words from ambitious optimistic easy-going handsome intelligent polite practical energetic 1. It’s really very ____________to talk with Mary for she doesn’t listen to anybody! 2. I always feel ___________after my Sunday walks in the park. 3. Bob is the most _____________in our group, his work is the best. 4. I think you should be ____________if you want to be successful in life. 5. My sister Kate is _____________, she loves talking with people. 6. My mum doesn’t think that it is very ___________to learn Japanese because very few people speak it in our country.

Автор: Гость