Complete the text.Use past simple or past perfect of the verbs in brackets. When we came home from grandma,s yesterday, our room (1) ... (be) in terrible mess.We (2)...(leave) the window oven and the wind (3) ... (break) the va...

Английский язык
Complete the text.Use past simple or past perfect of the verbs in brackets. When we came home from grandma,s yesterday, our room (1) ... (be) in terrible mess.We (2)...(leave) the window oven and the wind (3) ... (break) the vase. There (4) ... (be) a lot of small pieces of glass on the carpet,the wind (5) ... (throw) them there.The carpet itself (6) ... (be) absolutely wet. помогите пожалуйста
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
When we came home from grandma's yesterday, our room (1) ... (was) in terrible mess. We (2)...(had left) the window oven and the wind (3) ... (broke) the vase. There (4) ... (were) a lot of small pieces of glass on the carpet, the wind (5) ... (had thrown) them there. The carpet itself (6) ... (was) absolutely wet.
