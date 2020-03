Complete with the past simple or past continuous. 1.I ..... (get) ready for bed when I ..... (hear) a strange noise. 2. My mom ... (live) in London when she ... (meet) my dad. 3.What ..... (you/do) when I .... (ring) you thi...

Английский язык

Complete with the past simple or past continuous. 1.I ..... (get) ready for bed when I ..... (hear) a strange noise. 2. My mom ... (live) in London when she ... (meet) my dad. 3.What ..... (you/do) when I .... (ring) you this morning? 4.When I ...... (see) them , they ..... (go) to the sports centre. 5.She .... (make) a cake for her brother`s birthday when she ... (cut) her finger.

Автор: Гость