COMTİNUE. 1). Dans la chambre de mes parents il y a .... 2). Dans la chambre il n' y a pas .... 3). Dans la cuisine il y a .... 4). Dans la cuisine il n' y a pas .... 5).Dans le salon il y a .... 6). Dans le salon il n' y...
Французский язык
1). Dans la chambre de mes parents il y a un lit. - В комнате моих родителей есть кровать. 2). Dans la chambre il n'y a pas d'ordinateur. - В комнате нет компьютера. 3). Dans la cuisine il y a un réfrigérateur. - В кухне есть холодильник. 4). Dans la cuisine il n'y a pas de divan. - В кухне нет дивана 5). Dans le salon il y a une télé. - В гостиной есть телевизор. 6). Dans le salon il n'y a pas de dalle. - В гостиной нет плиты.
