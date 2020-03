Correct a mistake in each of following sentences.  1)I have work hard to inprove my English. 2)Joan don’t  have to go.She can stay here. 3)I’m  sorry  I’m late.I had to did the shopping. 4)I think the spacemen has to know Engli...

1)I have to work hard to improve my English 2)Joan doesn’t have to go.She can stay here. 3)I’m sorry I’m late.I had to do the shopping. 4)I think the spacemen has known English. 5)Does she have to read this rule? 6)Tom doesn’t have to use a computer. 7)You have to know English to understand people. 8)Does Mary have to help Ann to study English? 9)What time do you have to get up? 10)Has your teacher corrected your homework?

