Английский язык
ДАЮ 29 БАЛЛОВ CРОЧНАААА ВСТАВЬТЕ НУЖНЫЕ ПРЕДЛОГИ В ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯ I go in ... speed skating the competitions took place ... Moscow Sport is popular all ... the world Many of my classmates are fond of sport and they are good ... running and playing volleyball
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
I go in .FOR.. speed skating the competitions took place .IN.. Moscow Sport is popular all .OVER.. the world Many of my classmates are fond of sport and they are good ..AT. running and playing volleyball
