Exercise 133. Turn the following into the Passive Voice ■ without leaving out the subject of the action. Model: Popov invented the radios The radio was invented by Popov. 1. My sister teaches me English. 2. Peter drives the ...

1. I am taught English by my sister. 2. The car is driven by Pete. 3. Her father was killed by the fascists. 4. Mary's key has been lost. 5. The delegation will be met by his assistant. 6. Our dictations have been checked by our teacher. 7. The orchestra was conducted by our music teacher. 8. The door was opened by Parker. 9. The letter was put in the envelope by him. 10. The bear was killed by the hunter.