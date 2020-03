Fill in the gaps with the right prepositions. 1.If you feel sick,you should speak___your counsellor. 2 I'll phone him if I get____. 3.You can pay for your ticket___your credit card 4.I am looking___ a trolley.Where can I find ...

Английский язык

Fill in the gaps with the right prepositions. 1.If you feel sick,you should speak___your counsellor. 2 I'll phone him if I get____. 3.You can pay for your ticket___your credit card 4.I am looking___ a trolley.Where can I find it? 5.When did you arrive___London? 6.i saved__enougt money for the trip. 7.Why has nobody come to pick them___. 8.My best friend is leaving__South Africa in two weeks. 9.When my granny flies abroad,she prefers to sit___the window. 10.I'm sure somebody will meet you__the airport. 11.Passengers should fasten their seat belts when the plane takes__.

Автор: Гость