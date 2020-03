Герой Советского Союза . В 19** был призван на службу. С июля 19** воевал на фронтах Великой Отечественной войны . Он умер защищая Родину когда ему было всего ** лет . Алексей Сидоров получил звание Героя Советского Союза , орд...

Гость: Гость:

Hero of the Soviet Union. He was recalled to the army in 19**. He had been fighting up the lines of the Great Patriotic War since July 19**. He died defending his home grounds at as early as **. Aleksey Sidorov got the title of the Hero of the Soviet Union, the Order of Lenin and plenty of medals. A school and a square in my town take his name. he is a lead of heroism, currage and bravery to me. We can be proud of such a person.