Английский язык

Grammar Task I. Put personal pronouns instead of nouns. Замените существительные личными местоимениями. Example: At Christmas ... (friends) often give Mary presents. - At Christmas they often give Mary presents. 1. At Christmas ... (friends) often give Mary presents. 2. ... (Mary) likes her friends. 3. I've got a tortoise, I feed... with vegetables. 4. ... (the bird) is singing lovely. 5. We feel so lonely, stay with .... 6. ... (my sister and I) don't like to walk our dog. 7. ... (the boy) overslept this morning. 8. "Who is speaking?" "It's..., Ann." 9. May I give... a good piece of advice? Spend more time with your son. You can help... much. 10. ... (Dad and Mom) went to see their friends. 11. Where are my glasses? Has anybody seen... ? 12. ... (your brother and you ) spend too much time playing football.

