"Have you got any nice socks for my little Baby Elephant? I want to buy him some new socks, " said Father Elephant. "All our socks are too small for your Baby Elephant. But wait a little, and my little Lions will make him new b...

Английский язык

"Have you got any nice socks for my little Baby Elephant? I want to buy him some new socks, " said Father Elephant. "All our socks are too small for your Baby Elephant. But wait a little, and my little Lions will make him new beautiful socks. " The little Lions made nice new yellow socks for Baby Elephant. выписать глаголы в этом тексте

