In Russian we have school holidays in spring,in summer,in autumn and in winter. Our summer holidays are the longest. They usually begin in June and finish in august. School begins in september. russian schoolchildren say that ...

Английский язык

In Russian we have school holidays in spring,in summer,in autumn and in winter. Our summer holidays are the longest. They usually begin in June and finish in august. School begins in september. russian schoolchildren say that they like their summer holidays very much. Many children spend their summer holidays in the country . Some boys and girls travel in Russian and abroad with their parents. russia is a very big country, bigger than many countries in the world. There are a lot of interesting placec in it. Last summermy parents and i travelled to Nizhny Novgorod. Nizhny Novgorod is an old city on the Volga. My sister Kate, ourparents andi went to Nizhny Novgorod by train . To travel by train can beas comfortable as to travel by plane or by sea. We liked the city of Nizhny Novgorod , one of the biggest and oldest cities in russian. we saw the Kremlin with its thirteen towers and went to Pokrovskaya Street to buy some presents for our friends. Kateand i enjoyed our holidays. We are going to visit Nizhny Novgorod again next summer and see more of the place Read the text in Exercise 6 again and answer the questions. 1) How many holidays do Russian shoolchildren have a year? 2) What are the longest shool holidays? 3) When do they begin and finish? 4) Where can Russian shoolchildren travel in summer? 5) What place did Peter travel to last summer? 6) Did he like the place? 7) What did he write aboun it? 8) Is Peter going to visit this place again? Пожалуйста сделайте, буду рада :)

Автор: Гость