Исправте ошибки: 1)At the age of five I was able count to a hundred. 2)Can you speak German when you were eleven? 3)John would like to able to play a musical instrument at the age of fifteen. 4)Sam will like to be able to desig...

1. At the age of five I could count to a hundered. 2. Could you speak German when you were eleven? 3. John wanted to play a musical instrument when he was at the age of fifteen. 4. Sam would like to be able to design clothes in the future. 5. Mary can write stories in English now. 6. All of my classmates can use a computer and can write computer programmes.