It’s not always easy being a (1. tour). You spend half your time making (2. arrange) for your holiday and the other half worrying about sticking (3. time). I think it’s relaxing sometimes to spend a holiday at home. There are n...

Английский язык

It’s not always easy being a (1. tour). You spend half your time making (2. arrange) for your holiday and the other half worrying about sticking (3. time). I think it’s relaxing sometimes to spend a holiday at home. There are no (4. culture) problems, you don’t need to be the (5. photograph) and you know that the local (6. inhabit) are always friendly. Нужно слова вставить

