Join the two parts of the sentences .use with or when. 1.i was sitting in front of the fire... 2.i was getting the tea ready... 3.she was dusting the carpet... 4.we were finishing our tea... 5.they were going down the garden pa...

Английский язык
Join the two parts of the sentences .use with or when. 1.i was sitting in front of the fire... 2.i was getting the tea ready... 3.she was dusting the carpet... 4.we were finishing our tea... 5.they were going down the garden path... a.my mother came home from work. b.she stopped and waved. c.they called out to me. d.there was a knock at the door. e.her cat knocked a vase off the table.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.i was sitting in front of the fire when they called out to me. 2.i was getting the tea ready when my mother came home from work 3.she was dusting the carpet when her cat knocked a vase off the table. 4.we were finishing our tea when there was a knock at the door. 5.they were going down the garden path when she stopped and waved
