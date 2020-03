краткое описание новороссийска

Гость: Гость:

Novorossiysk is located on the south-west of Krasnodar Region on the shores of the deep-freezing Tsemess (Novorossiysk) bay of the Black Sea at the confluence of the rivers Tsemes. On the north-east of the city bordered by mountains Markotkhsky Ridge (western foothills of the Greater Caucasus, height 700 meters). Distance from Novorossiisk to Krasnodar - 136 km. Novorossiysk is the largest Russian port on the Black Sea, as well as industrial and cultural center. Through the town highways that connect the center with the boundary of Novorossiysk and other cities of the Black Sea coast. In Novorossiyke placed a large logistics terminal, which includes the ports and railway stations. Novorossiysk was founded in 1838 on the site of the Turkish fortress Sudzhuk-Kale, the official status of a town in 1866. From 1896 to 1920 was the center of Novorossiisk Black Sea province of Russia. In 1973, the Novorossiysk was awarded the title "Hero City". The city's population according to Census 2002 - 231.9 thousand people. Novorossiysk is the third largest city of Krasnodar region - it just ahead of Krasnodar and Sochi.