Listen and read the article. What hobbies have Melissa and her brother got? – Послушай и прочитай статью. Какие хобби у Мелисы и ее брата? In my free time I usually watch TV. I spend about 8 hours a week in front of the TV scr...

Listen and read the article. What hobbies have Melissa and her brother got? – Послушай и прочитай статью. Какие хобби у Мелисы и ее брата? In my free time I usually watch TV. I spend about 8 hours a week in front of the TV screen — that’s too much, I know! But I love reading books, too. Every Saturday morning I go to the library, borrow a couple of books and read them at home. It usually takes me a week to finish a book. I like adventure stories and comics. On Saturday mornings I usually read comics — they are fun! I’m fond of collecting stamps too. I’ve got a big collection — about 2,000 stamps. I enjoy sports as well. I go swimming 3 days a week. On Saturdays my friend Anita and I go to the swimming pool on our own and enjoy a good swim for about 2 hours. My brother Mark goes to the same school. He’s keen on sports and plays in the school rugby team. Mark likes computers and can spend hours playing computer games. But he can’t do it at home — he hasn’t got a computer. He goes to the computer club at school after lessons. Mark’s keen on music. He can play the piano very well.

