Английский язык

Little или Few? 1.There is............water in the cup 2.I couldn't give him any pencils.Ihad very................. . 3.There is a lot of ham in the fridge,but there is veryy.................cheese. 4.Tom has made very.................mistakes in the dictation. 5.You made very................sandwiches. 6.I am sorry I have..............friends. 7.Can you buy some milk?We have got very..................... . 8.It's raining.There are very..............children in the park. 9.I'm sorry I have...................time today. 10.We have..................apples in our garden this autumn.

