Люди добрые помоги составить 6 предложений о ГОРОДЕ И ДЕРЕВНЕ на английском языке=) зарание спасибо не большие)

Гость: Гость:

1.Usually villages are small and have not much population 2. People in villages usually know each other very well 3. They live in their own houses with big gardens 4. People work on the farm or in the fild or ane other job connecting with agriculture 5. In towns people live in many- storied houses 6.They work on plants. shops. factories and offices 7. There are a lot of shops. cinemas. theatres. parks. squares in the town