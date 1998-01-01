Мне нужен этот тест от своего лица  One day  in 1777 Josefh Montgolfier was relaxing in front  of the fire with his laundry drying nearby.after a wrhile he noticed that one of his shirts had  started to  float upwarda.the toung...

Английский язык
Мне нужен этот тест от своего лица  One day  in 1777 Josefh Montgolfier was relaxing in front  of the fire with his laundry drying nearby.after a wrhile he noticed that one of his shirts had  started to  float upwarda.the toung man was  curious abot what  was happening so  he  thew some  small  pieces of paper  into  the   fireplace  to see  it  the same thing happened to them.when he saw  them .when he saw  them coming out of  the chimney he came the conclusion that smoke had the   power to lift things up and carry  them through the air.Joseph loved science and wanted to become an  inventor  so he started thying to  think of a craft that would be able to  capture smoke and  lift people  off  the ground.Alond  with his brother  Jacques he  began perfoming experiments on something that later became the first hot-air balloon.The  Montgofier brothers quickly realised that it was heat and not smoke that had the power to lift things.On 19th September 1783 they presented their first  hot-air ballon which was made from paper and  clot .they burned  some staw underneath it and the heat helped the  ballon  to float.As this was its  first  trip the Montgolfier  brothers were  too nervous to go up in the ballon  themselves.So instead  they put a sheep a duck and a chicken in  the basket that hung below the  balloon for the two-mile journey.The new  invention was a great success and the animals landed safe and   sound.A  huge crowd including some  members of the French Royal Family  gathered  to watch the  ballon  floathing high in the sky.Shottly afterwards the brothers asked the king for  permission  to send men up the ballon.the king agreed and the  first flight consisting of human passengers took place in ПАРИЖ  on    21ST november 1783    with great success .the balloon  reached heights of around  150 metres as  it floated aver the париж rooftops starting a long a long tradition of hot-air  ballooning.  
Автор:
Гость:
One day in 1777 I was relaxing in front of the fire with my laundry drying nearby, after a wrhil I noticed that of of my shirts had started to  float upward. I was  curious abot what  was happening so I  thew some  small  pieces of paper  into  the   fireplace  to see  it  the same thing happened to them. When I saw  them coming out of  the chimney I came the conclusion that smoke had the   power to lift things up and carry  them through the air.I loved science and wanted to become an  inventor  so I started thying to  think of a craft that would be able to  capture smoke and  lift people  off  the ground.Alond  with my brother  Jacques I  began perfoming experiments on something that later became the first hot-air balloon. My brothers quickly realised that it was heat and not smoke that had the power to lift things.On 19th September 1783 we presented their first  hot-air ballon which was made from paper and  clot .We burned  some staw underneath it and the heat helped the  ballon  to float.As this was its  first  our trip were  too nervous to go up in the ballon  ourselves.So instead  we put a sheep a duck and a chicken in  the basket that hung below the  balloon for the two-mile journey. The new  invention was a great success and the animals landed safe and   sound.A  huge crowd including some  members of the French Royal Family  gathered  to watch the  ballon  floathing high in the sky.Shottly afterwards we asked the king for  permission  to send men up the ballon.the king agreed and the  first flight consisting of human passengers took place in Paris  on    21ST november 1783    with great success .the balloon  reached heights of around  150 metres as  it floated aver the Paris rooftops starting a long a long tradition of hot-air  ballooning. Ошибок очень много в тексте. проверь орфографию. я не исправляла
Гость:
One day  in 1777 I was relaxing in front  of the fire with my laundry drying nearby.  After a while I noticed that one of my shirts had started to float upwards. I was  curious about what  was happening so  I  threw some  small  pieces of paper  into  the   fireplace  to see  it  the same thing happened to them.  When I saw them coming out of the chimney I came to the conclusion that smoke had the   power to lift things up and carry  them through the air. I loved science and wanted to become an inventor so I started trying to think of a craft that would be able to capture smoke and  lift people  off  the ground. Along with my brother Jacques I began performing experiments on something that later became the first hot-air balloon.  My brother and I quickly realised that it was heat and not smoke that had the power to lift things. On 19th September 1783 we presented our first hot-air balloon which was made from paper and clot. We burned some staw underneath it and the heat helped the balloon to float. As this was its first  trip we were  too nervous to go up in the balloon  ourselves. So instead  we put a sheep a duck and a chicken in  the basket that hung below the  balloon for the two-mile journey. The new  invention was a great success and the animals landed safe and sound. A  huge crowd including some  members of the French Royal Family  gathered  to watch the  balloon floating high in the sky. Shortly afterwards we asked the king for  permission  to send men up the balloon. The king agreed and the  first flight consisting of human passengers took place in Paris on the  21ST November  1783    with great success . The balloon  reached heights of around  150 metres as  it floated over the Paris’ rooftops starting a long a long tradition of hot-air  ballooning.                                                                                                       Josefh Montgolfier
