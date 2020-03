Make up positive, negative and interrogative sentences. 7. My little cousins/ watch/ cartoons/ not news programs/ What? 8. The match/ start/ at 4 p.m./ not at 5 p.m./ When? 9. Our father/ come home/ at 5p.m./ not at 6p.m....

Английский язык

Make up positive, negative and interrogative sentences. 7. My little cousins/ watch/ cartoons/ not news programs/ What? 8. The match/ start/ at 4 p.m./ not at 5 p.m./ When? 9. Our father/ come home/ at 5p.m./ not at 6p.m./ When? 10. I/ want to be/ an actress/ not an engineer/ ?

