написать соченение на тему Cool school uniform

Sometimes school uniform is said to be compulsory as it learns people discipline. Still, I do not share this point of view. In my opinion, school form limits pupils' freedom. From time to time I, personally, feel myself uncomfortable because of it. I can also say that such uniform makes teenagers doubt in themselves for they are so young and want to be bright and attractive, but school form, as a rule, doesn't allow this. How one wears is his individuality, and it's odd if he generally wears strict uniform. I believe that it's not a right way arisen by the pressure of social surroundings. And in the end I wanna add that my hopes are that school form should be taken away. Yet, it's only what I think.