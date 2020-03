Написать в present simple в первом .... и во втором.... present continuous 1.Ben usually ...... ( get up ) at 7 o'clock in the morning, but today he ......( get up ) early because it's a holiday. 2.every morning, Penny and ...

Английский язык

Написать в present simple в первом .... и во втором.... present continuous 1.Ben usually ...... ( get up ) at 7 o'clock in the morning, but today he ......( get up ) early because it's a holiday. 2.every morning, Penny and Tim.....(eat ) cereal and toast for breaktast and then they .....( walk ) 3.At the moment, Amy.....(read) a magazine and her brother....(write) a letter to his girlfriend. 4.I always......(play) tennis on Saturday aftemoon and, in the evering, i usually....(do) my homework

