Напишите пожалуйста диалог по английскому языку про книги 7 класс

- Hi, how are you? -Hi, I'm fine, thanks, and you? -I'm fine too. -Do you like reading books? -Yes, I do. -What is your favourit book? -My favourit book is "Revizor". And do you like reading books? -No, I don't. -Why? -I don't like reading books because I think that is is not interesting. And why do you like "Revizor"? -I like reading "Revizor because it is comedy and interesting book. -Oh, OK.