напишите пжл маленький рассказ про моду

Fashion is not a new thing in the world as it is found every where. Fashion changed from time to time but it has shown its existence in all ages. You can express your personality through fashion and you can express others that how you feel about yourselves. For some women and some men, fashion plays an important part for them. Good shopping for a new outfit can brighten a mood and gives so much pleasure. Some people remember you by your dress. Some clothes can trigger sad memories also. Fashion is an artistic expression of what is inside. I believe that fashion has the ability to transform you into a new personality, a different person. Most of the styles are applies by teenagers. They always want something unique and new style that differs from others. I think it is not important to be a very fashionable person. But one should move with the time. Fashion makes our life colorful and changes our life with the time or according to the time. It makes me feel good whenever I follow fashion and trends. So, Fashion has its own importance in world.