небольшой текст о домашнем животном (кошка Фаня,хомяк Лео,крыса Моник)
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
I like animals. I have pets at home. I have a cat Fanya by name, a hamster Leo and a rat called Monic. They are good friends . It is veru funny to look at them. I always feed them and take care of the animals. I want to tell you about my cat Fanya. It is a big grey cat. It is 5 years old. It is very nice and clever. It knows and understands everything what we to say to Fanya. Fanya likes to jump and play with toys. Most of all it likes to eat fish! It sits near the fridge mewing (мяукая) it means that Fanya asks to eat fish. Our cat loves us and we love it very much!
Гость:
I very much love pets. Once on my birthday parents presented to me a remarkable kitten. I called his Fanya. I very much fell in love with this kitten. I played the whole day with it, let's to it eat and cleaned after it. I am very happy that I have Fanya's kitten.
