небольшой текст о домашнем животном (кошка Фаня,хомяк Лео,крыса Моник)

I like animals. I have pets at home. I have a cat Fanya by name, a hamster Leo and a rat called Monic. They are good friends . It is veru funny to look at them. I always feed them and take care of the animals. I want to tell you about my cat Fanya. It is a big grey cat. It is 5 years old. It is very nice and clever. It knows and understands everything what we to say to Fanya. Fanya likes to jump and play with toys. Most of all it likes to eat fish! It sits near the fridge mewing (мяукая) it means that Fanya asks to eat fish. Our cat loves us and we love it very much!