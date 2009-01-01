Нужен рассказ на английском языке про любой Московский МОСТ.Спасибо

Гость: Гость:

The Eastern bridge is a road bridge in Moscow, Skhodnenskaya through the diversion channel. Constructed in 1937. On the bridge is a street of Freedom. Also on the bridge is the border between the regions of South Tushino and Pokrovskoe-Streshnevo. Besides the road over the bridge is the tram. Built in 1937, through the diversion channel between the Khimki reservoir and the river Skhodnya on the track of a street. In 1945, the bridge started to walk to the tram, and in 1976 the trolleybus. In 2009 reconstruction of the bridge. The bridge is named after the location in the Eastern part of the Skhodnenskaya diversion canal. To the West is the West bridge