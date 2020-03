Olga wants to make up a good story about her holiday. Help Olga change her story. Think of a good ending. This April we went to Turkey to Bodrum. I liked it there! We were ... with the weather and the sea was .... Our room was ...

Английский язык

Olga wants to make up a good story about her holiday. Help Olga change her story. Think of a good ending. This April we went to Turkey to Bodrum. I liked it there! We were ... with the weather and the sea was .... Our room was ... and ....... TV The food in the restaurant ..., the waiters ... and the entertainment team ... . There was a mini- zoo next to our hotel, so every day a cockerel woke us up at seven o'clock in the morning. It was very good because ....

