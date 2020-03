Отвечать на вопросы по правилу условные предложения 2 типа.Н-р:If I were older, I would work as a ranger. — Если бы я был старше, я бы работал лесником. 2 Answer the questions.1. What would you do if you won the lotter...

Отвечать на вопросы по правилу условные предложения 2 типа.Н-р:If I were older, I would work as a ranger. — Если бы я был старше, я бы работал лесником. 2 Answer the questions.1. What would you do if you won the lottery?2. What famous person would you like to meet if you had the chance?3. Would you go to America if you had a friend there?4. Would you lend money to your friend if you had some?5. What country would you visit if you could choose any country?6. What questions would you ask if you met a real fortune teller?7. What would you be able to do if you lived in 2150?

