Переведите на английский язык, пожалуйста.

Гость: Гость:

1. We have finished our work in the last week. 2. Two years ago, she did not work at the institute she worked at the institution. 3. They went home at 8 pm. 4. Last year, he lived in Odessa irabotal. 5. We have decided to send this telegram yesterday. 6. We have discussed these issues on Friday. 7. The day before yesterday they were playing football. 8. proshtuyu Wednesday we repeated the seventh lesson. 9. She looked at the board used up new words. 10. Who decided to answer her letter we. 11. Who do you thanked for the book? 13. When you take them in last Wednesday. 14. Where did you work five years ago? -In The ministry. 15. Which one of them takes the 3rd lesson yesterday? -Nikolay. 16. How long lasted lesson? -45 Minutes. 17. Who do you have returned these magazines? 18. Where it is decided to go on Saturday and Sunday. 19. with whom you have discussed the matter the day before yesterday? 20. In the past year we have worked hard over the French