Английский язык

Переведите пожалуйста..только не через переводчик. Two coaches of a 10-car-long bullet train, Toki No. 325 superexpress that left Tokyo for Niigata, derailed between Urasa and Naganoka station on the Joetsu Shinkansen Line and is at a standstill, its operator, East Japan Railway Co. said. However, the train did not topple over as it was slowing down toward Nagaoka Station, and none of some 150 passengers or crewmembers was injured in the accident. All the expressways in Niigata Prefecture have been closed. Electric power supply has been completely suspended to at least some 250,000 households in extensive areas of Niigata Prefecture, including Ojiya and Kashiwazaki. The focus of the quake, which is estimated at 6.8 on the open-ended Richter scale, was located about 20 kilometers below the ground in central Niigata Prefecture. The temblor was followed by aftershocks, three of which registered upper 6 in some areas of Niigata Prefecture. (Compiled from Mainichi and wire reports, Japan)

Автор: Гость