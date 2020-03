переведите пожалуйста предложения на английский язык!!!только не на переводчике!!! Это мальчик.Мальчик в школе. Онученик. Этот мальчик моего брата друг. У него есть кот,но у него нет собаки. Он любит своего кота. Он дает коту м...

Гость: Гость:

This is a boy. The boy is at school. He is a pupil. This boy is my brother’s friend. He has a cat, but he doesn’t have a dog. He likes his cat. He gives his cat milk every day. Is there a bank in the city? Where is the bank? There is a supermarket in the centre of our city. Where are the flowers? There are flowers in a beautiful vase. Open the window, please.