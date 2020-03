Перевидите текст на русский Nearly everyone enjoys entertainment . The beginnings of popular entertainment go back to prehistoric times, when dance, music and storytelling were very important .The traditions of entertainment b...

Английский язык

Перевидите текст на русский Nearly everyone enjoys entertainment . The beginnings of popular entertainment go back to prehistoric times, when dance, music and storytelling were very important .The traditions of entertainment began in ancient Greece about 2.500 years ago with the developmeof Greek drama . In those days they organized festivals to celebrate Dionysus , the Greek god of wine and new life, with song and dance .Later poest began to write stories for a large group of performers (a chorus and an actor ) . Then they introduced antother actor which made a dialogue between characters possible . There were two forums of classical Greek drama - tragedy and comedy . The Romans continued the traditions of Greece and developed other kinds of entertainment as well. The beginnigs of the circus are connected with gladiators fighting in public arenas. In the Middle Ages the church considered entertainment and drama wrong , but by and by drama reappeared with religious and moral plays . In the time of Renaissance the theatre became less religious and there was a new interest in Greek and Roman drama . Common people preferred comidies which were performed by a travelling group of actors. At first, the actors had no text , only an idea of what was going to happen and had to improvise . They usually performed on high platforms in public places. The actors offered entertainment which included plays , songs and dances . The Golden Age of Theatre began when the first special theatres were built . The first of such theaters was opened in London in 1652. Soon there appeared a few others including the famous Globe Theatre. Among the writers who worked for these theaters was William shakespeare, one of the greatest dramatist in any language. Shakespeare gave his audience great literature but at the same time he gave them popular entertainment . Nowadays people entertain themselves by listening to music, watching TV programmes, films and videos, going to concerts and circus show but the theatre is still among our favorite entertainment.

Автор: Гость