Переводить- New Year's Day January, 1st. People often gather at the place with their friends to see the old year off and welcome the new year. People say each other:-Happy New Year! The same to you.

Английский язык

Переводить- New Year's Day January, 1st. People often gather at the place with their friends to see the old year off and welcome the new year. People say each other:-Happy New Year! The same to you.

Автор: Гость