Подчеркните правильный вариант a) How much / many do you know about London? b) In two days, you do not have enough / little time to see everything. c) There are a little / a lot of castles in the city centre. d) There are m...

Английский язык
Подчеркните правильный вариант a) How much / many do you know about London? b) In two days, you do not have enough / little time to see everything. c) There are a little / a lot of castles in the city centre. d) There are much / not enough parks in the city centre. e) There is far a lot of / too much traffic in the city centre. f) Much / Not many people in London speak languages other than English. g) A few / Enough London taxis are not black. h) London only gets a little / not enough snow in the winter. i) Only a few / many policemen have guns.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
A)how much b)enough c)a lot of d)much e)too much f)not many g)a few h)a little I)a few
