Подчеркните правильный вариант a) How much / many do you know about London? b) In two days, you do not have enough / little time to see everything. c) There are a little / a lot of castles in the city centre. d) There are m...
Английский язык
Подчеркните правильный вариант a) How much / many do you know about London? b) In two days, you do not have enough / little time to see everything. c) There are a little / a lot of castles in the city centre. d) There are much / not enough parks in the city centre. e) There is far a lot of / too much traffic in the city centre. f) Much / Not many people in London speak languages other than English. g) A few / Enough London taxis are not black. h) London only gets a little / not enough snow in the winter. i) Only a few / many policemen have guns.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
A)how much b)enough c)a lot of d)much e)too much f)not many g)a few h)a little I)a few
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Технология
Окружающий мир
Математика
Під час нічного полювання риба-крилатка впііймала 12 креветок і 7 крабів. Утекти вд??лося 7 креветкам і 5 крабам. Скільки креветок і крабів залишил...
Математика