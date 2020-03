ПОМОГИИИТЕ ПРОСТООООО ОЧЕЕЕНЬ СРОООЧНО Сочинение по английскому на тему «Белор??сский писатель», кратенькое сочинение. Желательно с who, whose, whom, which. ЗАРАНЕЕ СПАСИБО))

Гость: Гость:

Anatole Kudravets born September 1, 1936, c. Outskirts Klichev district - Belarusian writer, translator and screenwriter.Graduated Slutsk Teachers College journalism department at BSU. Worked as a teacher, an editor at the Belarusian radio, newspapers litsupratsovnikam "Literature and Art", editor of "Belarus", the executive secretary of the magazine "Youth", chief editor of "Fiction", instructor, head of the sector of art literature, for 20 years the editor of the magazine "Neman".