Помогите мне пожалуйста составить монолог на тему "The English Language" a) Why a lot of peple all over the world learn English b) Why you want to know English c) Why you do to learn it
Английский язык
People all over the world learn English because this is an international language - near 50 percents of humanity all over the world can understand it. As for me, you know, I want to connect my future life with some European countries, and without good English - its a bad idea. So, every time when i get back home - I do some English exercises in my schoolbook and try to listen and understand some English songs.
