Помогите мне пожалуйста составить монолог на тему "The English Language" a) Why a lot of peple all over the world learn English b) Why you want to know English c) Why you do to learn it

Английский язык
Помогите мне пожалуйста составить монолог на тему "The English Language" a) Why a lot of peple all over the world learn English b) Why you want to know English c) Why you do to learn it
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
People all over the world learn English because this is an international language - near 50 percents of humanity all over the world can understand it. As for me, you know, I want to connect my future life with some European countries, and without good English - its a bad idea. So, every time when i get back home - I do some English exercises in my schoolbook and try to listen and understand some English songs. 
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Помогите пожалуйста упражнение 128
Ответить
Биология
Помогите пожалуйста по беологий написать 20 воденых птиц
Ответить
Литература
Помогите пожалуйста) Світлі картини життя Чіпки? роман "Хіба ревуть воли, як ясла повні"
Ответить
Английский язык
Что надо вставить в предложение по английскому языку is или are? (Is there a pantry in the house? -Yes , there... )
Ответить
Математика
Новый дом состоит из трех Корпусов.Третий корпус выше второго на 378 см,а второй корпус выше первого на 162 см.На сколько сантиметров пегвый корпус...
Ответить