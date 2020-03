Помогите. Найдите ошибки. Даю 15 балов. My summer holidays was great. In June I was in Izluchinsk. I walked with my friends, cleaned in room, help my mother. In July I was in camp. It's "Lesnaya skazka" . After camp, I was in K...

Английский язык

Помогите. Найдите ошибки. Даю 15 балов. My summer holidays was great. In June I was in Izluchinsk. I walked with my friends, cleaned in room, help my mother. In July I was in camp. It's "Lesnaya skazka" . After camp, I was in Krasnodar region. I visited my grandma. I swum in sea, walked with my grandmother. In August I was in Izluchinsk. I walked with my friends every day, helped my mother and father, clean in room, visited quest. That's so I spent my holiday.

Автор: Гость