Помогите написать сочинение "каким должен быть верный друг" на англ.языке)

A loyal friend is a friend who will never betray you, who will always be by your side. He or she will never backstab you, and no matter how bad things may seem, they will comfort you and stay by you. This in my opinion, characterizes a true loyal friend. But in reality it is hard to find such loyal friends, because not many people can be so loyal with other people. Friends often lie to each other, hurt each other, and may even start hating each other for the stupidest reasons. But if you look hard and wide, then surely one day you will find that one loyal friend who will be by your side the rest of your life. You just have to not give up! That is the key.