Помогите написать топик на английском на любую тему.Напимер:лучший друг,мой город(Степногорск),про любое животное и т.п.

My family isn't large. Besides my parents I have an elder sister whose name is Irina. She is 19 and she is a student of the institute. I am Masha. I am 13 and I am a student of the secondary school. I am not very tall but I am not short either. I like skating and reading. My mother's name is Inna Vasilievna. She is 39 and she is a nurse in our hospital. My mother is very pretty and kind. My father's name is Ivan Petrovich. He is 42 and he is a driver in the same hospital. My father is very strong and strict. He likes to play chess and we often play chess in the evening. Our granny doesn't live with us, but she lives not far from our house so I often come to see her on Sundays. I visited her last night and she was glad to see me. We have supper then I read my favourite book about animals and I went to bed about 12 p.m. We are a friendly family and we try to get along with each other and try to discuss our problems and to solve them together.